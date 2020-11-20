LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 11.15% of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $18,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th.

