LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 55,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,179,000 after purchasing an additional 71,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 426.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. B. Riley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $396.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.91.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $344.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

