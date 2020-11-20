LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.36% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $18,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.19. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $153.15.

About Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

