LPL Financial LLC Has $14.97 Million Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,739 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.07% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 341.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 444.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period.

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $23.96.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

