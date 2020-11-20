LPL Financial LLC Has $17.34 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,986,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,735,000 after buying an additional 87,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,781,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,355,000 after purchasing an additional 662,858 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 49.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,631 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.5% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,483,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,521,000 after purchasing an additional 338,170 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,419,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after purchasing an additional 92,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

