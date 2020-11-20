LPL Financial LLC Has $17.44 Million Stock Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $17,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLTL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

NYSEARCA CLTL opened at $105.75 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $109.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.80.

