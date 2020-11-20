LPL Financial LLC Has $17.86 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.21% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $17,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,449,000 after buying an additional 134,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period.

XSD stock opened at $149.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.47 and its 200-day moving average is $120.87. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $68.95 and a twelve month high of $152.58.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

