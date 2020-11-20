LPL Financial LLC Has $18.23 Million Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 244.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

