LPL Financial LLC Has $18.40 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after acquiring an additional 705,855 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,115,000 after acquiring an additional 159,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $147.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -820.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.85.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

