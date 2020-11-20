LPL Financial LLC Has $19.50 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $19,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $233.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $236.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.31.

