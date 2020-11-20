LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 48,455,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,556,000 after buying an additional 1,369,370 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56,131.7% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,978,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 46,895,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,973,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,211,000 after buying an additional 132,215 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,496,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,395,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

