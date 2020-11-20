LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $17,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $156.65 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.96.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

