LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.25% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $19,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 303,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 61,445 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 79.8% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CFA stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.