LPL Financial LLC Purchases 165,714 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,714 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.21% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $19,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 42,385 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 101.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 53,676 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 64,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

