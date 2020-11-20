LPL Financial LLC Purchases 17,802 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $1,933,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

