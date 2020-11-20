LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.44% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLIX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLIX opened at $83.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.46. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $93.17.

