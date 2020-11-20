LPL Financial LLC Sells 12,550 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,414,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,382 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 55,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $42.27.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.