LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,173 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,143,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN opened at $514.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $575.07 and a 200 day moving average of $592.63. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,779,683. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

