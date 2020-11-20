LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,331 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.79% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $17,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,464,000 after acquiring an additional 119,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $42.69 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $45.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20.

