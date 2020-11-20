LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,040 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $20,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $728,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,812,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $327.88 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $183.27 and a 1 year high of $338.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.76.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

