LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,419 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.45% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $19,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 193,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,679 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,083 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $38.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29.

