LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,969 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,916,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,177,000 after purchasing an additional 170,138 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $113.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

