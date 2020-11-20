MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,874,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401,689 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.80% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $63,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $2,369,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $32,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,589. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems.

