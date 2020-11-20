MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of MGNX opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.49.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $31,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Galbraith sold 20,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $563,156.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares in the company, valued at $375,446.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,624 shares of company stock worth $2,523,812 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

