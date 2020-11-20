Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.46. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 488,930 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $99.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.