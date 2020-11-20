Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC opened at $39.08 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.