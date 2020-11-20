Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $585,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,279,000 after acquiring an additional 383,674 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 84,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $115.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.92. The company has a market capitalization of $352.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

