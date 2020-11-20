MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

HZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $725.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $35.19.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $890,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,481 shares of company stock worth $1,516,406 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $118,000.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.