Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

DOOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Masonite International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $109.84.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $380,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

