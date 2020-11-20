MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.42.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

