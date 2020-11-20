Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,471 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $115.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average of $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

