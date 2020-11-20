Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Shares Gap Up to $2.11

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.32. Medalist Diversified REIT shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 1,955 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with taxable year ended December 31, 2017, company operated in a manner qualifying as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.