Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Given a €7.70 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) received a €7.70 ($9.06) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro AG (B4B3.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.34 ($10.98).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.68 ($10.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21. Metro AG has a 52-week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 52-week high of €13.70 ($16.12). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 million and a P/E ratio of -95.38.

Metro AG (B4B3.F) Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

