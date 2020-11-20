Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 27,900 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.55.

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) Company Profile

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Las Minas project consists of six mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mexican Gold Corp. and changed its name to Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

