MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,427,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.76% of MGM Resorts International worth $618,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 871.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,711 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $17,653,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $20,843,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,171,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after buying an additional 524,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after buying an additional 417,247 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

