Michael Butler Acquires 10,000 Shares of Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX) Stock

Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX) insider Michael Butler acquired 10,000 shares of Synectics plc (SNX.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($13,326.37).

Shares of Synectics plc (SNX.L) stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. Synectics plc has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a market cap of $19.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.18.

About Synectics plc (SNX.L)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public space applications.

