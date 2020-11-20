Michael Dennis Casey Sells 20,000 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $1,700,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Dennis Casey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carter's alerts:

On Monday, November 2nd, Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $1,632,600.00.

Shares of CRI opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 700.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.