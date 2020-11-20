Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the October 15th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,418 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,022.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 238,301 shares of company stock worth $1,546,687 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,657,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 220,551 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,668,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,416,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,162 shares during the period.

Shares of HIE opened at $7.42 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

