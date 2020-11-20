Mizuho Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $310.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.21.

PANW stock opened at $287.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $295.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $508,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $434,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $368,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

