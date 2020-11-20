MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.30

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.30 and last traded at $133.15, with a volume of 3607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.07.

Several research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,460.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

