Money Plant Token Reaches Market Cap of $21,823.03 (MPT)

Money Plant Token (CURRENCY:MPT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Money Plant Token has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Money Plant Token has a market cap of $21,823.03 and $1,332.00 worth of Money Plant Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Money Plant Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Money Plant Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.32 or 0.02768080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00032253 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token Token Profile

Money Plant Token (CRYPTO:MPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2018. Money Plant Token’s total supply is 999,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,768 tokens. Money Plant Token’s official message board is medium.com/@mpteth/launch-16c545191902?sk=2af7da8371b6f7a7ed6de8ac0471dedc. Money Plant Token’s official Twitter account is @MEDIA_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Money Plant Token’s official website is moneyplanttoken.io.

Money Plant Token Token Trading

Money Plant Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Money Plant Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Money Plant Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Money Plant Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Money Plant Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Money Plant Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.