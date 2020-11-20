Morgan Stanley Boosts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $82.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,387,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,449,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,885,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,812,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,326,000 after buying an additional 89,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

