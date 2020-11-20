Morgan Stanley Increases The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $65.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger O. Walther sold 28,100 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,383,363.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,751.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,762,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

