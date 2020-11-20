Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Shares of MS stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

