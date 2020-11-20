Morgan Stanley Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $86.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.25.

NYSE PNW opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 205.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 587,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 395,304 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,876,000 after purchasing an additional 261,536 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,063,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 254,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

