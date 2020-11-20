Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Motus GI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a negative net margin of 16,834.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

