M&T Bank Corp Acquires 14,229 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 82,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

HYLS stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

