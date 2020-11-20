M&T Bank Corp Acquires 576 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 16.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 19.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 304,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.96. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. TheStreet raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

