M&T Bank Corp Acquires 887 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,444,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,711 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,255,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,666,000 after acquiring an additional 48,814 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameren by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,684,000 after acquiring an additional 86,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $137,927,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

NYSE:AEE opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.21. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

