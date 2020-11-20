M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

NYSE:RBA opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

